Gymnastics | The grants from Elise Gymnastics are not being recovered yet – the sports department took a time extension

Elise Gymnastics grants will be discussed again at the next sports division meeting.

Elise The recovery of Gymnastics’ grants and the rejection of this year’s grant application will not happen, at least not yet. The Sports Division of the Culture and Leisure Board of the City of Helsinki did not make any decisions on the matter on Tuesday evening.

The sports division left the collection back on the table and this year’s application for operating and facility use allowance was not discussed at Tuesday’s meeting at all. The presenter withdrew the application from the agenda because the sports division received on Tuesday the Finnish Gymnastics Federation’s statement about Elise Gymnastics’ responsibility measures in the club’s operations.

“We want to study the statement carefully,” says Helsinki’s director of sports Tarja Loikkanen.

Both issues are coming to the agenda of the next meeting of the sports department.

The sports division is collecting grants back, totaling 98,591 euros. In the background are the club’s coaching managers Laura Ahonen received a mild disciplinary punishment as the head coach of the Gymnastics Association, as well as commitment to the rules of fair play and ethical procedures.