Gymnastics The FSB general’s daughter rushed to the rescue and rescued the Russian gymnast who caused the uproar: “Fits the picture well”

The gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who introduced the letter Z in support of military operations, joined the stable of the Zasport sports equipment manufacturer, which has ties to the Russian security service.

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak shook the sports world in early March by posing with the letter Z on his chest. This symbol symbolizes the statement of support Vladimir Putin war of aggression in Ukraine.

Other Russian athletes, such as the Olympic swimming champion, have since introduced the letter Z. Yevgeny Rylov. For him, the rapture led to the resignation of partner Speedon.

Now, however, Kuliak and Rylov have found a new sponsor in their background. Norwegian NRK: n according to them, they and other nationalist Russian athletes will be supported in the future by a sports equipment manufacturer called Zasport.

Owned by Zasport Anastasia in Zadorina has strong ties to Russia’s political leadership, as she is the daughter of a general in the Russian security service FSB.

Zasport has previously worked with the Russian Olympic Committee, and now several meritorious athletes joined its lead stars.

Kuliak and Rylov will be followed by, for example, the Olympic medalists in figure skating Nikita Katsalapov and Victoria Sinitsina.

Norwegian army expert Geir Hågen Karlsen comments on Zasport’s cooperation with NRK.

“The FSB has its fingers deep in the business world. This fits the picture well. Both financially and politically, ”says Karlsen.

“Russia is corrupt from head to toe.”

According to Karlsen, the sponsorship agreement will further isolate athletes from the rest of the world.

“The more influencers profiled in the Kremlin and the war, the greater the distance to the west.”