Gymnastics | The Finnish teams took the brightest medals at the opening of the team gymnastics world cup

The gold medalist team Minetit was not completely satisfied with their performance.

Finns were on the attack in the team gymnastics world cup.

Minetit won the first competition of the team gymnastics World Cup series on Sunday. The double victory of the Finns in Espoo was completed by the second place of OVO Team of Olari Gymnasts.

Despite the victory, the ambitious Mineti had a slightly bitter taste from the competition.

– Today many points went a bit like that. Nothing shockingly wrong, but a lot of small mistakes that make the show lack a strong feeling, coach Antton Laine lit up.

– You can't be satisfied with today's performance, but overall it's a really good feeling, team captain Sanni Hartman tripped Laineta.

Tampere's Sisun Minetit won with a total score of 56.150. OVO Team scored 54,550.

OVO Team coach Anneli Laine-Näätänen was satisfied with reaching the final place, which was the goal, even though the team did not reach the top performance on Sunday.

– Yesterday was an even brighter performance. Today, the coach could see that the legs were getting heavy, but I'm really proud of the team, Laine-Näätänen said.

For the OVO Team a place in the final of the World Cup opening was already a success, and the silver medal increased confidence from before.

– Every time we fall short of the goal, as a coach, I feel that I have to lift the team and remind why we are doing this in the first place. When the goal is reached again, the athletes themselves are excited and want to invest in training, then the coach's role is completely different, Laine-Näätänen beamed.

Minet considered the opening a good overview for the future.

– This is a very good starting point. If we can improve on this – and we intend to improve – then we have a chance to win World Cup gold in the fall, captain Hartman vowed.

International the culmination of the season is the World Championships in Estonia in November.

The international umbrella organization of team gymnastics, IFAGG, has not made a policy on the participation of Russian teams, but left the decision-making power to the organizing country of each competition under the federation. Kazakhstan, the host country of last fall's World Cup, did not prohibit the participation of teams from Russia and Belarus.

According to the president of the Finnish Gymnastics Federation, Mira Keränen, the Finnish Gymnastics Federation had no other choice but to withdraw from the Games.

– Unfortunately, the situation was clear regarding the decision. However, Russian and Belarusian teams are not allowed to participate in the World Championships in Estonia, so our athletes can participate there, says Keränen.