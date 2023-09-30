Abuse and psychological pressure on the blue “butterflies”: only the former coach was warned

There sanction of warning for the now former technical director of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy of Desio, Emanuela Maccarani and that of acquittal for his assistant Olga Tishina, are the requests of the federal prosecutor’s office of the Federginnastica, led by Michele Rossetti, which emerged during the hearing at the national court against the two Italian rhythmic gymnastics coaches involved in the case of alleged abuse and psychological pressure against some gymnasts. The affair broke out in the autumn of last year following complaints from former Italian players Nina Corradini and Anna Basta.

The coach of the Blue Butterflies and former director of the Federal Academy of Desio, was accused of having adopted training methods that did not comply with the duties of correctness and professionalism. As Repubblica writes, a sigh of relief for Maccarani: “It has been an extremely difficult 11 months. This wound will remain open for the rest of my life. My conscience is calm to the point that it has allowed me to work in these months”. In ten days, once the reasons for the sentence have been published, Basta and Corradini will evaluate whether to appeal

“I take note of the Sports Court’s decision, which unfortunately does not surprise me. Discovering that the abuse suffered by me, Anna Basta and the others is justified as “excess of affection”shows unequivocally the distance between the athletes and the body that should guarantee their protection”. Nina Corradini said this while commenting on the Federal Court ruling.

“I have always respected every pronouncement of the justice bodies, naturally including the sporting one, even more so in the Government role that has been entrusted to me. I confirm this approach of mine also in relation to the pronouncement of the Federal Prosecutor of the Gymnastics Federation relating to the complaints made by some former athletes blue against the CT Maccarani. With due respect, I cannot help but point out my doubts about some passages of the provision which justifies what happened and reported, although considered unproven, linking possible abuses with too much love towards the girls” . She said it Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi regarding the sentence with the warning to the Farfalle coach Emanuela Maccarani. “There is no love that can explain and justify abuse, even verbal, in life or in sport” added Abodi.

Subscribe to the newsletter

