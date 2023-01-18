Gymnastics | The coach who demanded a strict weigh-in pace for gymnasts harshly criticizes the Gymnastics Federation: “The Federation refused to settle”

The disciplinary committee of the gymnastics association gave Ahonen a notice or a warning.

Gymnastics Federation has given a note or warning to the former rhythmic gymnastics national team coach To Laura Ahonen. Ahonen is currently the head coach of the Helsinki-based Elise Gymnastics club.

Aho and another coach were suspected of inappropriate behavior in their coaching methods between 2016 and 2021. There were no disciplinary consequences for the other coach.

The gymnastics association does not say in more detail what the disciplinary procedure is, because according to the association’s rules, only a public warning or an official ban would be public. Non-public punishments are precisely a notice or a warning.

On Tuesday, Ahonen also published his own press release, in which he harshly criticizes the Gymnastics Federation’s handling of the case.

According to Ahonen, the association had asked him to publicly acknowledge the “serious violations” that occurred in coaching.

“The union also asked me to voluntarily accept a long suspension as punishment for these alleged violations. I replied to the union at the time that I have done my job without any bias, always thinking of the best interests of the athletes,” Ahonen writes.

According to Ahonen, the decision made now is one that he had offered twice.

“On both occasions, the union refused to negotiate a settlement in the way I proposed. The outcome I proposed at that time was now reached after more than a year of disciplinary proceedings by the decision of the union’s disciplinary committee.”

According to Ahonen, the representatives of the Gymnastics Association have also been aware of the quality of the coaching, but the association has not raised the alleged grievances before.

“The Gymnastics Association transferred the responsibility completely to the coaches, claiming that the coaches have acted against ethical principles, even though the Gymnastics Association had been actively involved in the activity.”

Gymnastics Federation says in his announcement that in many respects the disciplinary committee considered that, based on the evidence presented in the case or the legal assessment, there had been no violations of the disciplinary rules.

The disciplinary committee also stated that weight control is currently a part of rhythmic gymnastics training and is therefore allowed as a training method, at least in elite sports.

However, according to the disciplinary committee, one of the coaches followed an unreasonably strict pace of weighing and weight monitoring. According to the committee, this was inappropriate behavior.

“It is good that the disciplinary committee of the Gymnastics Association has considered the matter and made its decision. We do not accept inappropriate behavior in gymnastics,” states the Executive Director of the Gymnastics Association Maria Laakso in the bulletin.

“I am very sorry that gymnasts have experienced inappropriate behavior in our sport.”