Gymnastics Soila Ranta, 38, switched to powerlifting known as the “guy sport” and got excited: “I achieved more results in six months than in five years at the gym”

Pori

Porin Voimailijat received its first female chair in March when Soila Beach, 38, replaced Patrik Nymanin with a mallet.

The change is a small-scale revolution for the species as a whole. Women are becoming more and more interested in gymnastics, which is considered a “sport”. It can be seen in the hall and in the members of the club, although only a tenth of them are still women.

“I’ve been wondering how about a little woman has drifted into this kind of sport. In addition to competing, I coach, so I know that next year more women will come to the competition, ”says Ranta.

“The current trend is that women are allowed to have muscles and roundness. Women want to be strong. ”

Ranta is the only female participant in the national powerlifting competitions in Pori on Saturday. Others were coming all the way to the top of the country, but on the same day they got an invitation to more intense invitational races and have to skip the competition in Pori. There are 22 men in the competition.

“ “I got more results in six months than in five years at the gym.”

Soila Ranta in the power lift hall in Pori.­

Sleet so competes on Saturday only against himself. Competitions are his fifth career career.

My records have been set new in every race, and now Ranta’s goal is to reach a combined result of 300 kilos in squats, benches and pull-outs.

The beach’s path to powerlifting required getting bored with regular gym exercise. Three years ago, he was losing his motivation after noticing that the results were not developing in the gym.

Led by her husband, Ranta began to learn the secrets of powerlifting. Soon, the budding interest turned into a threat: she was sure that with a different kind of training, she would manage to get up to similar irons as the women raising in Youtube videos.

“I’ve been in the gym since the twenties, but the transition powerlifting pair moved my body do not want to miss my direction and force my level rose. I achieved more results in six months than in five years in the gym, ”Ranta still marvels.

The combined result of the first race was 235 pounds in the fall of 2018. If the targeted 300 pounds breaks on Saturday, there will be an improvement of a whopping 65 pounds in two years.

The beach spouse had to give up his own active career due to injuries. However, he is still involved in his wife’s coaching and maintenance forces.

In addition, Ranta coaches promising Fanny Lammisen coach father Jari Lamminen, which has operated a beach hauling program for Ranta.

“ “I’ve started quite completely.”

Soila Ranta placed plate weights on a bar in a hall in Pori.­

Even the race results more important to Ranta is the well-being he feels he achieves through regular and disciplined training.

The economist, who works as a customer manager at the bank, can handle the energy of a pair of irons in everyday life.

“After the record lifts, I get the feeling that I can do anything. The sport has brought tremendous self-confidence. I’ve started quite completely. “

One guideline is that after work, striking fatigue should not be allowed to overcome.

“On Hall Day, we go to the hall, not the couch, no matter how tired it is.”

Pori Powerlifters as chairman, Ranta wants to bring new women enthusiasts to the club, inspired by his example. In addition, new races are planned alongside the two traditional annual races.

“A lot of good young people have joined, and there are more to come.”