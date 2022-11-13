Insults to gymnasts, soft sentences

“Addressing in the gym a group of very young athletes with the epithets of« ippopotamo “,” vitello tonnato “and” wild boar “have never been a particularly serious crime for the Italian Gymnastics Federation”. The Corriere della Sera writes about the story of the insulted gymnasts. The conduct, in sporting verdicts, has always been considered “worthy of a simple admonition for the Federal Court, or of 45 days of suspension for the Court of Appeal, judge of last instance. Use” oppressive behavior towards minors “and then “Hitting them on the arm with a club” instead cost only three months of disqualification from the activity to a coach, then returned to coach “, writes the Corriere della Sera. There are, however, rather strong stories of the direct interested parties.

Gymnastics, Anna Basta: “Emotional stress for athletes, from balance nightmare to lack of listening”

“All the athletes experienced an important emotional stress: from the nightmare of the scale to the daily lack of listening and empathy”. Speaking in an interview with the newspaper ‘La Ragione’ is Anna Basta, the forerunner of this relentless avalanche that has hit the world of Italian rhythmic gymnastics. And not only that: two days ago the champion of artistic gymnastics, Vanessa Ferrari, dedicated a long post to the topic on her social networks, declaring that she was not “surprised at all” and that she had a similar experience at 19 when she was even hospitalized. for eating problems in a clinic in Verona, then recovering only “thanks to the support of experts and after a couple of years of training”.

In his first public statement, Basta stated that he had even thought about suicide. “When I really thought about trying, though, I always had someone who shook me and encouraged me to live. As long as I said enough,” he says. After three years in the Italian national team, the former butterfly abandoned his career as a competitive athlete. When we ask her if her experience can be considered a typical modus operandi of training in the Federation she explains that, in reality, the harassment was aimed at her and her friend-colleague Corradini, even though “all the athletes experienced emotional stress. important: from the nightmare of the balance to the daily lack of listening and empathy “.

Now he has started the course to become a professional technician. “I train in order not to make the girls suffer what I have suffered and knowing that important results can be achieved but in a better way. This does not mean not being strict, but focusing on the human side of the athlete, also accepting personal physical characteristics. You can be performing while staying healthy “.

