Gymnastics | Simone Biles returns from her almost two-year hiatus from competition

Biles has not competed since the Tokyo Olympics.

28.6. 20:33

Gymnastics multiple Olympic champion, USA Simone Biles is coming back from his almost two-year hiatus from competition.

The United States Gymnastics Federation released on Wednesday bulletindetailing the participants in August’s US Classic.

The name of Biles, 26, is on the list, which is stirring emotions in the sports world, as she has not competed since the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

At that time, Biles was one of the biggest stars of the Games, as she had won four golds and one bronze in Rio 2016. In Tokyo, however, Biles dropped out of the foursome and missed the beam finals, except for the beam, where she won bronze.

Biles said she suddenly had a hard time figuring out her position in the air and that she wanted to focus on her mental well-being.

The decision generated a lot of discussion and divided people into two camps. Some gave the master their full support, others considered him a traitor.

During the break from competition, Biles married the quarterback of the NFL team Green Bay Packers by Jonathan Owens with.