Thursday, June 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gymnastics | Simone Biles returns from her almost two-year hiatus from competition

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Gymnastics | Simone Biles returns from her almost two-year hiatus from competition

Biles has not competed since the Tokyo Olympics.

Gymnastics multiple Olympic champion, USA Simone Biles is coming back from his almost two-year hiatus from competition.

The United States Gymnastics Federation released on Wednesday bulletindetailing the participants in August’s US Classic.

The name of Biles, 26, is on the list, which is stirring emotions in the sports world, as she has not competed since the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

At that time, Biles was one of the biggest stars of the Games, as she had won four golds and one bronze in Rio 2016. In Tokyo, however, Biles dropped out of the foursome and missed the beam finals, except for the beam, where she won bronze.

Biles said she suddenly had a hard time figuring out her position in the air and that she wanted to focus on her mental well-being.

The decision generated a lot of discussion and divided people into two camps. Some gave the master their full support, others considered him a traitor.

See also  Football | Teemu Pukin's Norwich continues to be ineffective and winless

During the break from competition, Biles married the quarterback of the NFL team Green Bay Packers by Jonathan Owens with.

#Gymnastics #Simone #Biles #returns #twoyear #hiatus #competition

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Boca: injured and suspended for the match against Monagas for Date 6 of the Copa Libertadores

Boca: injured and suspended for the match against Monagas for Date 6 of the Copa Libertadores

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result