Gymnastics | Simone Biles grabbed yet another world championship

Biles won her first gold medal in the tournament already on Wednesday, when the United States took the team championship.

Gymnastics multiple Olympic champion, US Simone Biles won the women’s quadruple gymnastics world championship in Antwerp, Belgium on Friday. The medal is already the 21st World Championship gold for the American star.

Biles dominated the final in Antwerp, where she also won her first World Championship gold ten years ago. In this round, the championship started with 58.399 points.

Defending champion Brazil Rebecca Andrade finished second with 56.766 points and the US Shilese Jones took bronze with 56.332 points.

Friday’s quadruple world championship was already the sixth of its kind for Biles and brought her the 27th World Championship medal at the same time. Biles can increase her medal balance already in Belgium, because she competes in four more different categories.

Biles now has a total of 34 medals from the World Championships and the Olympics. With Friday’s gold, she became the all-time medalist in gymnastics. You have to take second place Vitaly Stserbowho won a total of 33 World Cup and Olympic medals in his career.

At the beginning of August, Biles returned from an almost two-year break from competition.