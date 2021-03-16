Gymnastics Safe and healthy exercise is a gymnast’s right: “We want to ensure that gymnastics produces well-being”

Gymnastics aims for ethical, anti-discriminatory and transparent activities. The association commits all 370 of its members to ethical action.

Safe and healthy pursuits come to the fore as the Gymnastics Association and its member clubs refine their policies to be ethical, anti-discriminatory and transparent. The change has been accelerated by the social debate of recent years about the inappropriate behavior of coaches in team gymnastics and team skating.

“Responsibility is a value for all activities. Every gymnast has a responsibility for which direction to go, ”he says Janina Mäkinen, Expert in the social impact of the Gymnastics Association.

Mäkinen emphasizes that the gymnastics community cannot close its eyes to problems or awkward situations. For example, bullying, discrimination, or eating disorders cannot be looked through the fingers, but must be addressed. If a child or young person comes to report bullying in the company and it is not addressed, will he / she tell it again?

“Clubs are a major educational place, and we want to ensure that gymnastics produces well-being. Then the operation must be in good condition in all respects, ”says Mäkinen.

Hilly emphasizes setting an example. If there is even a discriminatory shout from the stands in the Games, it must be addressed.

“The world is changing and people are more aware of the whole. If the club’s operations are responsible from management to administration, it can give the club a competitive advantage, ”says Mäkinen.

The gymnastics association includes 370 clubs. Responsibility has been emphasized in other sports federations under the leadership of the Olympic Committee, but this year’s 125th anniversary gymnastics is at the forefront.

Gymnastics Association has created a model of responsibility steps for clubs that allows club management and employees to move forward. Tampere Gymnasts, for example, updated their strategy and values ​​last autumn. The entire membership, parents of children and coaches were involved in the work.

“The club wants to invest in a high-quality gymnast’s path, skills and the club’s finances,” says the club’s executive director. Riitta Taipale.

Gymnasts and their parents were also allowed to evaluate the skills of the coaches. Based on the answers, the club’s sports manager and coach wondered what skills needed to be developed. With around 2,000 members, the coaches are generally paid and have employment contracts. Last fall, the club checked the criminal record extracts of all its coaches.

“Every time we make an employment contract, we check the criminal record extract,” Taipale says.

Team gymnastics Coach of the World Cup gold team Minettie Titta Heikkilän the behavior made headlines in November 2018 Sports magazine in the story. Heikkilä used to work at Tampere Gymnasts, but Minetit and his coach moved to the neighboring club Sisisu.

“The fuss was not a starting shot for the club’s responsibility work. In the past, we wanted to involve families in activities and decision-making because they are a tremendous resource. There’s a lot of expertise out there that can be used for the benefit of children, ”Taipale says.

Parents are guided, for example, at parental evenings a couple of times a year. The threshold to ask is also kept low.

“If parents have questions, they’d rather ask more often and faster than keep the questions inside,” Taipale says.

Responsibility Promoting education is key. Instructors and coaches in gymnastics clubs have been trained in sporting skills, but increasingly also in ethical activities.

“Last year, all our instructors attended the You Are Not Alone training,” says the chairman of the Vantaa Gymnastics Association. Elina Yrjänheikki.

You are not alone in the service of the Population Union and sports organizations, which can be reported for inappropriate treatment.

The Vantaa Society also has its own low-threshold and early intervention model, which provides guidance on who to contact in case of problems. The feelings of the entire membership in the club were asked last year.

The club of about 3,000 members, led by Yrjänheik, also emphasizes good governance, equality and non-discrimination, sustainable development and anti-doping work, with an emphasis on the club’s competition groups and their parents.

“In the administration, we have worked to professionalize the work of the board. In addition, the company has eight full-time employees, some of whom are part-time. ”

Yrjänheikin according to clear rules and roles help people to commit to club work, even though there is a lot of work to be done in matters of responsibility. The Vantaa Gymnastics Club even has a separate ethics committee for difficult situations.

Equality Vantaa Gymnastics Association emphasizes equality by organizing activities for various groups, including special groups. Equality is also reflected in the club’s communication, which describes the club’s activities in a variety of ways.

“You can come as is. Instructors are taught anti-discrimination and are required to do so, ”says Yrjänheikki.

“People of different ages and different skills are also being sought for the board. Diversity is the key to success. Club activities must not be the activities of a small district ”, but the activities of diverse expertise.

Vantaa Gymnastics Club promotes sustainable development related to responsibility by, among other things, recycling gymnastics suits and display uniforms and moving to paperlessness. The club’s hall can be reached in Kaivoksela by public transport.

Gymnastics responsibility steps

Gymnastics Association has created a model for clubs responsibility steps, which can be used to improve the responsibility of the club. Here are some examples:

Basic level (small and medium-sized clubs offering hobby gymnastics and group exercise):

■ “Criminal records extracts are checked from those who work with minors and volunteers.”

■ “The board / board has become acquainted with the model of tackling inappropriate behavior,” its instructions are openly available to the members of the club, and the website contains links to the joint You are not alone service of the Population Union and Finnish sports.

■ “The board is committed to the common principles of fair play in sport and the ethical principles of gymnastics.”

Star level (competitive clubs, large hobby clubs, children’s and adult star clubs), in addition to basic steps, including:

■ “The members of the club complete the You are not alone training.”

■ “The club has guidelines for tackling inappropriate behavior,” and the guidelines are known to actors and members.

■ “The club has posted on its website a description of the club’s operating principles and practices, as well as the responsibilities and roles of the various actors.”

Pro level (major racing clubs, top gymnastics Star clubs), in addition to the above, including:

■ “Coaches have attended You’re Not Alone.”

■ “The club has ethical guidelines,” and adherence to them is included in employment contracts.

■ “The club has an occupational health and safety action plan and a crisis communication plan.”