Gymnastics | Olympic champion Simone Biles broke the record from 90 years ago

August 28, 2023
Gymnastics | Olympic champion Simone Biles broke the record from 90 years ago

Biles secured her most recent title in San Jose on Sunday with a pinfall.

Gymnastics multiple Olympic champion, USA Simone Biles has won his eighth national championship title in the United States. At the same time, Biles broke the record from 90 years ago.

The previous record was set by a male gymnast Alfred Jochim after winning his seventh championship in 1933. Biles will join Jochim in 2021.

Biles secured her most recent title in San Jose on Sunday with a pinfall. The performance that dazzled the crowd earned Biles 15.400 points and she took the win with a total score of 118.450.

Biles returned at the beginning of the month from a break of almost two years.

