Gymnastics | Olari’s Gymnasts swept the prize table at the Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship

“Yesterday was annoying and I got my thoughts together”.

From Espoo Olari’s gymnasts grabbed most of the medals on Sunday in Tampere, when the individual apparatus finals were contested at the rhythmic gymnastics championships. The club won 10 medals out of 12 possible.

About Olari’s gymnasts Emmi Piiroinen won two gold, silver and bronze. Elisabeth Jamil won two golds and a silver. Lia Kallion the balance was silver and two bronze. Elise Gymnastics from Helsinki Emilia Helin got the ribbon silver and the rim bronze.

The thoughts of the two-time gold medalists about the day’s competitions in hoop, ball, pins and ribbon were similar. On Saturday, Piiroinen had won the foursome, Kallio was second and Finland’s best gymnast Jamil was only third.

“Yesterday’s failure annoyed me a lot today. Today I was able to collect my thoughts better. What saddens me the most is the weak performance of my favorite tape,” said Jamil.

Jamil, who won the bars and the hoop, was only fourth in the ribbon final after missing the medal by more than half a point. Piiroinen was the overwhelming champion with a difference of about two points to Helin.

“I am not completely satisfied with any performance. Of course, you can use words about the balance of the day very nicely,” said Piiroinen, who was only 15 years old.

Piiroinen, who won the second championship in the ball final, will not celebrate his 16th birthday like Kallio until next August. Jamil celebrates his 19th birthday in June.

Olari Ukrainian coach of gymnasts Larisa Gryadunova was pleased with most of Sunday’s performances. He has coached Piiroi for three and a half years, Jamil, who moved from Imatra to Espoo, for two and a half years.

“Jamil has been in pain a lot and the season has been difficult. He is already an experienced value race visitor and was able to reach the routine level here.”

“Piiroinen was participating in the adult competition for the first time. He is very talented and did a great job on Saturday. Partly for that reason, focusing on Sunday’s races may not have been completely successful,” Gryadunova estimates.