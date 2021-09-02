Gymnastics NY Times: Ex-national team doctor Nassar victims over $ 400 million in compensation

In January 2018, Nassar received a long prison sentence for the exploitation of more than 150 girls and young women.

The United States former doctor of the gymnastics team Larry Nassarin victims of sexual abuse and the U.S. Gymnastics Association have drawn up an indemnity agreement, The New York Times.

An agreement filed with the Indiana State Bankruptcy Court would guarantee Nassar victims $ 425 million in compensation, but at the same time save the U.S. Gymnastics Association from bankruptcy.

Under the agreement, about 500 gymnasts would be compensated. At the same time, the agreement would stop the flood of lawsuits against the gymnastics union related to Nassar’s activities.