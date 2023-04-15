Gymnastics | Maisa Kuusikko made history in Finnish balance beam gymnastics and was 15th in the EC quadruple

In a short time, Maisa Kuusikko has achieved an achievement that no other Finnish female gymnast has achieved before.

Country Kuusikko and Kaia Tanskanen concluded the Finnish performances at the European Championships in parallel gymnastics in Antalya, Turkey, when the women’s quadruple final was contested on Friday. Kuusikko was 15th and Tanskanen 23rd.

Kuusikko made history, as she is the first Finnish female gymnast to reach the competition finals of the European Championships twice. In Antalya, there were some minor mistakes in the final series, but no major ones, and the final score was 50.766.

“I left a really good feeling from the race. It was an intact quadruple match, although there were still some minor mistakes,” Kuusikko said in the press release.

Tanskanen fell in his beam series, and his total points were 46.966.

“The final did not go as I had planned and hoped. However, I am excited that I made it to the finals and completed the sets, even though I was tired and my body was stuck”, Tanskanen described.