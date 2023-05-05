Gymnastics | Maisa Kuusikko could be a top flutist – now she practices gymnastics 28 hours a week and is successful

Maisa Kuusikko has already made Finnish gymnastics history in women’s balance beam gymnastics. The goal is to make it to the Olympic Games in 2024. As a precaution, the weekend WC will be missed due to an old stress fracture in the back.

Immediately at the beginning of the meeting Maisa Kuusikko tells the news: he will not participate in the gymnastics championships in his hometown Tampere this weekend.

The news is surprising, because Kuusikko was very successful in three consecutive high-level gymnastic competitions.

“This is a recent decision. You have to save your back and respect your body,” says 17-year-old Kuusikko.

Just three weeks ago, Kuusikko was fifteenth in the quadruple at the European Championships in Turkey, and at the same time, she became the first Finnish female gymnast to reach the finals of the European Championships for the second time.

The first time he was in the final of the quadruple was in 2021 in Basel 2021, where he placed historically thirteenth. In August 2022, he was eleventh in a live match at the European Championships in Munich.

Every other year, the quadruple is contested directly in the qualification and every other year in the final, which is organized separately. The platforms of the match for women are vault, balance beam, beam and vault.

In November, Kuusikko became the first Finnish woman to qualify for the final competition in the quadruple, also at the World Championship level. He was the eleventh and sixth best European in Liverpool.

No other Finnish woman has come close to Kuusiko’s achievement.

After the World Championships, the great promise of balance beam gymnastics fell sharply to the ground. The cause of the increased back pain was revealed to be a stress fracture.

Permanto is one of Maisa Kuusiko’s favorite sports in trapeze gymnastics. Another favorite is support trees.

In January MRIs showed that the fracture had begun to heal well. Kuusikko was allowed to start preparing for the spring European Championships.

“Rehabilitation was done at great risk, and my back got a little irritated at the European Championships. Of course, a fracture is worrying because it can recur very easily. That’s why the SC games are missed as a precaution to get the back in shape. Disability is the sum of many factors,” says Kuusikko.

Kuusikko has a lot of medals in his trophy case in Pispala, even though he missed the WC last year due to illness as well. He was running a fever.

“I had just come from a competition trip and tried to go to training before the WC, but nothing came of it.”

When the back can withstand the demanding training, Kuusikko starts preparing for the next important competition period, aiming for a place in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Olympic qualification for gymnasts is a multi-stage puzzle. The first piece was successful, as the Finnish women secured a rare team spot for the fall 2023 World Championships at the European Championships.

The Olympic Games are also primarily attempted as a team.

If Finland does not get a team place from the World Cup, a few individual places from the World Cup and spring 2024 World Cups will be allocated to the Olympic Games.

“An Olympic place as a team would be the biggest goal and dream of all. We have progressed well as a team and developed.”

Clump of spruces has grown up in an active family and environment. His parents are physical education teachers.

As a child, Kuusikko played football and danced, but gymnastics was clearly the number one sport.

There have been three generations of gymnasts in Kuusiko’s family, when even her grandmother did gymnastics. At mom’s Ulla Kuusikko has several SM medals in gymnastics, and he taught his daughter the basic patterns of the sport.

Father Ram’s sports were football and ice hockey. Maisa’s brother Veeti plays football in Tampere Ilves.

“There has always been movement in the family. I remember when I was a little kid doing all kinds of things with my grandma, and my grandparents were still there to cheer me on.”

Maisa started gymnastics in a children’s trick group at the age of four. He participated in his first competitions at the age of six.

“Competing is a natural thing for me. It’s not scary, but the competition is always exciting. My composure and ability to withstand pressure have improved all the time,” says Kuusikko.

Coach Isa Laisi takes Maisa Kuusikko’s time in abdominal muscle training.

Exercises supervising coach Ida Laisi praises his protégé as a conscientious trainee with good concentration.

“Maisa is really talented with motor skills. He easily adopts new programs and models”, says Laisi.

Laisi is a former competitive gymnast who was at the top in the World Championships ten years ago. He coaches the six together Igor Tshrepov with.

At the same time, Laisi works as the sport manager of the Tampere Gymnasts. There are about 150 gymnasts in the club, some of whom are still small. In total, there are a couple of thousand enthusiasts of different gymnastics in the club.

“Ida was also my idol when she was doing gymnastics,” Kuusikko laughs, when the coach walks her from the interview to the next training session.

Per week Kuusikko trains for about 28 hours. There are training sessions twice a day on Tuesdays and Fridays, in the morning before school and in the afternoon after school. Other days there is one practice and Sunday is free.

“Because of my back, the amount of training is now a little less than normal.”

“ “I had the best flute teacher in the world. I could play classical and my favorite songs, but then I stopped playing when I started high school.”

In balance gymnastics, a clean set of movements is the result of long work. A single movement may be polished for years before it is ready for performance.

“I did one truss shop for two years before I got it in the business series,” says Kuusikko.

The program must also have enough difficulty to increase the evaluation points.

“I like when I get to learn something new. In gymnastics, you can’t joke around and make the movements easier. They must be done cleanly and safely.”

Previously Kuusikko was in music class and played the flute, but with the sharpest peaks, gymnastics takes all the extra time.

“I had the best flute teacher in the world. I could play classical and my favorite songs, but then I stopped playing when I started high school. By the way, I really like music.

Kuusikko drives a car to Tesoma in Tampere for training. Even the school trip to Sammo Keskuslukio has its own travel game. He goes to high school in four years.

“I am an OK student. The school could go better if there was more time for it.”

Now Kuusikko is already looking forward to a short summer vacation of about a week, during which he will camp, swim and eat good food.

“I have never been terribly strict with food. There was no need to starve. There has to be a balance.”

