Gymnastics | Maisa Kuusikko, 17, made history by reaching the World Championships final in the quadruple

Kuusikko was the first Finn to make it to the finals of the quadruple at the World Gymnastics Championships.

To Tampere Gymnasts Maisa Kuusikko, 17, made a historically good result and became the first Finn in all time to reach the World Cup final of the quadruple. Kuusikko scored 51.231 and finished 29th in the quadruple of the Liverpool World Gymnastics Championships.

“I am quite satisfied that I got an intact quadruple match. There was still a lot to improve. The permanto was the best for me, from which I grabbed new record points,” Kuusikko said in the Voimisteluiliito’s press release.

Kuusiko’s place in the final was confirmed only on Sunday evening, a few hours after the interview.

By reaching the final, Kuusikko did a little better than Ada Hautala, who last year had the best four-match ranking of all time. Hautala was then in the 27th place of the qualifiers with a total score of 48.431.

In addition to the six, Ada Hautala, Kaia Tanskanen and Sani Mäkelä. Hautala was 37th with a total score of 49.699, Tanskanen was 48th with a total score of 49.000 and Mäkelä was 87th with a total score of 45.365.

The women’s foursome final will be contested on Tuesday, November 1.