Gymnastics Maisa Kuusikko, 15, did a great job in the stand-up gymnastics European Championship finals: “Awesome feeling!”

The best success for Finnish women for years.

Tampere Gymnasts Maisa Kuusikko on Friday did a great job in the scaffolding women’s four-handed championship European Championships in Switzerland. 15-year-old Kuusikko finished 13th in Basel with 51,266 points.

In the European Championship qualifier, Kuusikko was 18th out of the gymnasts selected for the final, so he rose five places in the final competition. In the final, Kuusikko improved his qualifying points in the jump, the main floor and the boom.

“Awesome feeling! It was nice to race, and everything went very well, ”Kuusikko said in the press release.

Kuusikko, who turns 16 later this year, is now competing for the first time in the adult championships.

Oulu Pyrinth Ada Hautalan, 17, the ranking was 21st with a score of 47,832. He was 20th in the qualifiers. Hautala did better in the jump on Friday than in the qualifiers.

“Today wasn’t quite my day. Harkkahallissa went a lot better than the competition arena, but I am still satisfied with hyppyyni. There was quite a lot of new stuff in the race, which was a bit exciting and didn’t go so well today, ”Hautala summed up his finals.

Women scaffolding national team coach and European Championship team leader Pauliina Savola was pleased with the performance of his protégés.

“Absolutely really nice and stylish both did today. Maisa became a super performer, ”Savola praised.

Before Kuusikko and Hautala, the previous Finnish quadruple European Championship finalist was Annukka Almenoksa, who finished 17th in the 2002 European Championships in the 2002 competitions.

Russia won gymnastics championship in Europe on Friday Viktoria Listunovawho scored 56,731 in the final.

The European Scaffolding Championships will continue today, Friday at 6 pm, in the men’s spruce final, where the Finnish Elias Koski. Finns were eliminated from the weekend rack finals.