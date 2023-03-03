Gymnastics | Kaia Tanskanen to the World Cup bracket final also on the beam: “I’m really satisfied”

On Wednesday, Tanskanen took a place in the top eight of the different level trees.

Jyväskylä Representing gymnasts Kaia Tanskanen cheered up the Finns’ somewhat downcast day at the World Cup in Doha.

Danskanen did gymnastics on the beam for the final place, so he will compete in Qatar on both days of the bracket finals of the Cup.

“I am really satisfied with my series, even though there were still some small mistakes. The goal for the final is to clean up the series and enjoy competing,” commented Tanskanen in the Gymnastics Association’s press release.

The score of 12.933, which brought the seventh place, was hot from the boom. On the opening day of the Games on Wednesday, Tanskanen took a place in the top eight of the different level trees. Due to a knee problem, he does not participate in jumping or permanno.