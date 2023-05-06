Gymnastics | Kaia Tanskanen of the famous gymnastics family celebrated the SM gold

Tanskanen, who lives in the United States, is one of the biggest promises of Finnish women’s gymnastics.

Danish is a well-known name in Finnish gymnastics history, because Jani Tanskanen won the World Championship gold in 1997 and his brother Juha several Finnish championships.

Juha Tanskanen moved to the United States 25 years ago, and now his 17-year-old daughter Kaia Tanskanen belongs to the biggest promises of Finnish women’s gymnastics.

This weekend, Kaia will participate in the WC in Tampere. On Saturday, she won for the first time the quadruple championship with a score of 49.500. Tanskanen, representing Jyväskylä Gymnasts, won silver last year Sani Mäkelän take the championship.

On Monday, the family returns home near Detroit, where Juha Tanskanen works at the University of Michigan as a men’s assistant coach.

“Kaia came to Finland already in February to train and prepare for these games. In the fall, he will return to perfect his condition before the fall World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. The games are the most important selection competition for the Paris Olympic Games,” says Juha Tanskanen.

Kaia Tanskanen would have been able to start studying at the University of Missouri in the city of Columbia next fall, but the four-year studies and gymnastics in the university’s team will not start until the fall of 2024 because of Paris.

“Scholarship offers came from a few universities, and I chose Missouri among them. There is a qualified coach Shannon Welkerand when I went to Columbia, I was convinced of everything else that was important as well,” he said on Saturday.

Kaia Tanskanen was part of the Finnish team in April at the European Championships in Antalya, Turkey. He was the best score of the Finnish foursome in the foursome team competitions with 50.633 and qualified together Maisa Kuusikon with to the four-match final. In them, he fell off the boom and was 23rd after Kuusiko was 15th.

National team coach Pauliina Savola considers permanto to be Tanskanen’s best stand.

“He’s at his best on the permant, good movement and a happy expression are best seen in it. Kaia is a wonderful person, she brings to the team the cheerfulness typical of Americans”, praised Savola.

At the Tampere National Championship of Espoo’s Scavengers Oskar Kirmes won the men’s six-match Finnish championship with 78.150 points. Gymnastics club representing Helsinki Elias Koski was second with a score of 77.500.