Gymnastics | “I heard a loud bang from my leg” – Finland’s best gymnast Emil Soravuo’s Achilles tendon broke

Finland’s best gymnast Emil Soravuo’s achilles tendon was severed on Friday evening in the routine gymnastics routine at the Urhea Academy. “I was lucky in the accident that I didn’t fall on my neck,” says the 2021 World Championship bronze medalist.

Gymnastics World Cup medalist Emil Soravuo suffered a bad setback when he ruptured his Achilles tendon in training last Friday night.

Soravuo has Achilles tendon surgery. There is a recovery period of at least three months ahead. In practice, it means that he won’t be able to participate in next fall’s World Championships.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, on the other hand, still remain a bright goal. Olympic places for each bracket will be competed for in individual World Cups in the spring of 2024.

Soravuo had to compete next weekend in the World Cup in Cottbus, Germany, where he was completing his series of moves with a permanent at the time of his injury.

“Mysterious thing. I have never had pain or soreness in my Achilles tendon before. During the effort, I heard a loud thump from my leg. Even a fool would have realized that something tore the Achilles tendon,” Soravuo told Helsingin Sanomat on Monday at the Urhea academy gymnasium on Mäkelänrinte, the same gym where the accident happened.

“I was lucky in the accident that I didn’t fall on my neck. Fortunately, I received treatment right away and am in good hands. This shows the brutality of the sport, when the leg can break with the slightest twist.”

Emil Soravuo talked on the phone with the treating doctor on Monday.

Gravel stream hobbled around the gym with crutches at the same time as the rest of the men’s national gymnastics team was training. The Finns are now leaving for the Cotbus World Cup Elias Koski, Pavel Titov and Akseli Karsikas.

In October 2021, Soravuo unexpectedly won the World Championship bronze with a permanton. Before Sora year Jani Tanskanen won World Championship gold on luge in 1997. It took 24 years before a Finnish gymnast won medals at the World Championships.

The male gymnasts returned last week from Madrid, where they trained together with the Spanish national team.

In Madrid, Soravuo trained with a slightly sore knee, which oversteered during training on the Mäkelänrinte.

“Even that strain can have an effect on the Achilles tendon. It could be that the leg was subjected to a lot of stress, when jumping instinctively comes down with a healthy leg. I trained quite well in Madrid. The knee pain went away with willpower.”

Soravuo has been through a lot of adversity during the year. Last year he recovered from a stress fracture in his lower back.

“I’ve had bad luck. Even now, I was screaming out of frustration, not because of pain in the Achilles tendon.”

Soravuo’s unlucky series of moves can be seen in the video filmed by the coach, which Soravuo has not watched.

“I don’t know because I only watch it if I watch it at all. It would be different if I had made a stupid mistake in the effort, but I didn’t. Now the strict rehabilitation begins. I’m looking forward to seeing how the surgery goes. It’s a bit exciting.”

