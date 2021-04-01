Gymnastics Holocaust-denouncing coach Linda Karlström survived with impunity: According to the Gymnastics Association, “everyone has the right to express their opinion in principle”

However, Karlström no longer coaches at the crowned IK Kronan club.

Gymnastics Association the Disciplinary Committee did not penalize the scaffolding coach Linda Karlström. Finlands Svenska Idrott (FSI) had taken Karlstöm’s case to disciplinary action by the Gymnastics Association after Karlström was a Swedish broadcaster In SVT’s TV documentary made anti-Semitic and Holocaust-derogatory comments.

According to Karlstöm, the Holocaust is a fairy tale because “after that, no one dares to criticize the Jews”.

“It is the Jews who make up the world’s power elite,” Karlström says in the document.

The Disciplinary Committee bases its decision on the fact that matters outside sport do not, as a general rule, fall within its remit.

“The task of the Disciplinary Committee is to investigate suspected violations of the rules of gymnastics brought before it. In cases where there is a suspicion of misconduct outside the club, the powers of the disciplinary body of the sports organization do not, as a general rule, extend, ”states the chairman of the Disciplinary Committee. Kimmo Suominen in the bulletin.

Suominen also notes that, in principle, everyone has the right to express their views on freedom of opinion and expression.

“For example, based on political opinions and religious beliefs, no one’s freedom of action can be restricted. Freedom of speech is not completely unrestricted in the sense that expressions of certain things can lead to ex-post sanctions, ”Suominen mentions.

“In this case, it can usually be, for example, a defamation, the dissemination of information that violates privacy or incitement against a group of people.”

In its press release, the Gymnastics Association emphasizes that there is zero tolerance for racism and inappropriate behavior in gymnastics and that racism in the activities of clubs and the association leads to disciplinary action.

The decision of the Disciplinary Committee is not public, but the committee published it with Karlström’s permission.

Karlström from Pietarsaari is also a well-known vaccine critic HS already reported in 2016.