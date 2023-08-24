Gymnastics | Helsinki plans to recover the 100,000 euros in subsidies from the club – in the background there is a suspicion of the coach’s inappropriate behavior

The gymnastics club Elise Gymnastics is going to be without assistance this year as well.

Helsinki city is being inherited by the gymnastics club Return of Elise Gymnastics ry’s 2022 operating grant. The amount is 98,591 euros.

The matter appears before the Culture and Leisure Board on the sports division’s decision proposal. The Sports Division will decide on the matter at the meeting on August 29.

The meeting is on the decision list also the rejection of Elise Gymnastics ry’s operation and space use grant application for this year.

Helsinki the sports division of the culture and leisure board decided on April 5, 2022 to grant the club an operating grant of around one hundred thousand euros.

The grant was divided into computational activities and land use shares. Now the city wants to collect the grant back.

In its proposed decision, the city considers that the reports provided by the club were not sufficient to ensure the ethics of the club’s operations.

The disciplinary committee of the gymnastics association published a decision in January, according to which the coach of the rhythmic gymnastics national team Laura Ahonen activities in the years 2016–21 had to be considered against the ethical principles of sport.

Ahonen received a light disciplinary punishment, but not the suspension that the discipline sought.

Ahonen, who was the head coach of Elise Gymnastics, was allowed to continue his club work. The club justified its decision by the fact that the association did not ban Ahos.

For this reason, the club represented by Ahonen has not considered it necessary to assess the matter differently, the club announced in November 2022.

According to the city’s decision, the club had not described in its reports what Elise Gymnastics had done to find out from the athletes or guardians the realization of a safe operating environment.

In its proposed decision, the city states that because the club has not taken sufficient measures, it has not complied with the condition regarding the principles of Fair Play set in the aid decision.

Correction August 24 at 4:00 p.m.: Contrary to what was said earlier in the story, it is a presentation made to the Helsinki Culture and Leisure Board, not a decision.