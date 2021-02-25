Gymnastics Former US Olympic coach accused of human trafficking and sexual violence – Helped hundreds of young harassed doctors

John Geddert is charged with 24 crimes in Michigan court. Some of the cases involve the team’s former doctor, Larry Nassar, who was jailed for decades.

Even more U.S. Olympic gymnastics coach John Geddert, 63, is charged in Michigan court with 24 offenses, including sexual violence, human trafficking, and running a criminal enterprise.

Allegations of human trafficking are related to harming people through forced labor. He has also used minors in forced labor.

In addition, Geddert is accused of harassing a teenager that occurred in 2012.

Geddert was the head coach of the 2012 Olympic gold winning U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team. The team doctor was notorious Larry Nassar, who has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexual harassment and possession of child pornography.

Authorities according to Geddert lied to investigators in 2016 when he said he had never heard anyone complain about Nassar.

Geddert has claimed that he had no knowledge of Nassar’s crimes, although some of the gymnasts claimed the coach had forced them to meet with Nassar. Gymnasts have also reported that the coach’s actions were physically offensive.

GuardianAccording to Nassari, during the sentencing of Nassar, one of the women said that a doctor had treated her inappropriately in the 1990s when the woman was 16 years old. According to the woman, Geddert knew about it.

Geddert’s coaching staff was frozen following the Nassar scandal, and in 2018, Geddert said he was retiring.

At the 2018 court hearings, Nassar’s victims spoke about Geddert’s role.

“What a great best friend John was to Larry when he gave him a world where he could abuse so easily,” the gymnast Lindsey Lemke said.