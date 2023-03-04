You don’t necessarily have to be a professional gymnast to practice this sport, as it can be a fun and healthy way to exercise your body.

Gymnastics is classified into six types: artistic, rhythmic, trampoline, aerobic, acrobatic and general.each suitable to the taste and capabilities of a person.

Therefore, regardless of the one you choose, gymnastics allows you to develop great skills in the human body. According to the digital magazine efsportssome of these are: strength, endurance, agility, core, arm and leg strengtheningamong other.

It should be noted that if you are interested in practicing this sport for the first time, you must take into account that at first you have to perform the most basic gymnastics exercises in order to progress. Meet them below!

the seesaw

According to the portal elentrenamiento.com, this exercise works like stretching and is one of the first to run when starting in the world of gymnastics. To do this you must do the following:

– Lie on the floor facing up and stretch your legs.

– Extend your arms up.

– Move your body from front to back in the same position.

– Do two to three series, each of 15 or 20 seconds.

Pine



To activate the thoraco-lumbar muscles this is the right exerciseIt just requires consistency. His step by step is:

– Stand up.

– Stretch both arms up.

– Extend your right leg forward and the left back.

– Take momentum.

– Lean your arms on the floor.

– Raise your legs, in such a way that your hands support you.

– Your head should be facing the ground and your feet up.

– You can keep your balance leaning against a wall.

Cartwheel or jumping



This is one of the most common exercises in gymnastics. However, to practice it you have to be very careful because it is based on turning on the ground. According to the aforementioned portal, this is the appropriate way:

– Expand your arms and legs.

– Rock your body from front to back prior to the final action.

– Bend over and put your hands on the floor.

– Raise your feet and always keep your legs straight.

– Turn 180 degrees until you are back on your feet.

