Gymnastics Finland wins team gymnastics World Championships – Italy relinquishes hostility due to country’s coronary situation

The last event was held in Finland in 2017. At that time, Minetit from Tampere took the championship.

Finnish the 125th anniversary of gymnastics culminates in the team gymnastics world championships. The World Championships will be held at the Helsinki Ice Rink on the 19th and 21st. November.

Finland won the Games when Italy withdrew from the arrangements due to the country’s corona situation.

“We believe that the corona situation towards the end of the year will be such that the World Championships can be held in Helsinki in a safe manner as part of the wonderful culmination of the 125th anniversary of gymnastics,” Maria Laakso comments on the competition host in the Gymnastics Association’s press release.

“Home competitions are of great importance to our athletes,” to the coaches and background teams.

“We are going to strive for the same competitive atmosphere and world championship in Finland,” Laakso continues.