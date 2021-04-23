M.e-medal within reach, in the end fifth place: Elisabeth Seitz managed a good Olympic dress rehearsal for the Tokyo Games in the summer at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Basel. Exhausted, but also satisfied, the Stuttgart woman left the gymnastics podium in the St. Jakobshalle with a smile. In the qualification two days earlier, she was only 14th. The new title holder was the Russian Viktorija Listunova (56,731) ahead of her teammate Angelina Melnikowa (55,432) and the British Jessica Gadirova (55,100).

In the slipstream of her Stuttgart club colleague (53,398), Kim Bui managed the second best international all-around competition of her long career. The 32-year-old rose by eight places compared to the qualification and achieved seventh place with 52.298 points. Only four years ago at the European Championships in Cluj, Romania, she had done even better in fifth.

Elisabeth Seitz and Kim Bui followed the example of their team colleague Sarah Voss and competed in a long leotard for the all-around final. “That is one less worry that if something slips somehow, everyone can see more than they should see,” said Seitz in advance. “We are convinced of it and want to set an example as a team,” said athlete spokeswoman Bui.

In unfamiliar outfits, both showed a strong four-way battle. Seitz started on the uneven bars with 14.033 points and then got 12.933 points on the balance beam. This was followed by 12.866 points on the ground and 12.866 points on the jump. Bui started with 11,766 points on the bar. Then she got 13.033 points on the floor, 13.566 points on the jump and 13.933 points on the uneven bars.