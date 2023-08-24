Gymnastics | Elise Gymnastics was surprised by the collection of 100,000 euros in support: “Urhea would be the right destination”

The sports division of the Helsinki Culture and Leisure Board plans to recover Elise Gymnastics’ subsidies. In the background is the disciplinary procedure involving coach Laura Ahose, which concerned her activities in the national team.

Gymnastics club Executive director of Elise Gymnastics ry Mia Green is surprised by the decision proposal directed at the club, according to which 98,591 euros of operating grants would be recovered from the Helsinki club.

In addition, the sports division of the Helsinki Culture and Leisure Board is rejecting the club’s operating and space use grant applications this year. The Sports Division will discuss the issue at its meeting on August 29.

The club’s coaching manager is behind the final presentation of the sports division Laura Ahonen received a mild disciplinary punishment as head coach of the Gymnastics Association. Green emphasizes that the punishment in question is in no way related to Elise Gymnastics.

“Elise has never been considered a party and we have not been consulted at any stage of the process in the Laura Ahonen case. Not by the Gymnastics Association, not by Suek, not by discipline, not in any instance.”

Green emphasizes that they have not been consulted because they have not been a party to the case. He wonders why Helsinki interprets differently.

The sports division’s presentation states: “When the coach’s activities [maajoukkueessa] is described in this way as fundamentally contrary to ethical principles, the club should take clearly more convincing measures to make sure that no similar actions contrary to ethical principles occur in its operations.”

“It has been a national team activity under the Gymnastics Federation. Our point of view is that Ahonen’s case has only been in the activities of the association, not in the activities of Elise Gymnastics.”

Green’s according to you, instead of Elise Gymnastics, you should look at another address.

“If some grants are to be cut, the right target is Urhea, in connection with which national team activities take place.”

Urhea is the capital region’s sports academy, where the Olympic training center operates, among other things.

Green also expects that if subsidies are cut from them, equality must be realized.

“If we are cut due to a warning, in accordance with the principle of equality, the city of Helsinki must cut or recover grants from all other clubs whose activities the person who has received a warning participates in. The city cannot treat different clubs with different values.”

When Mirjami Penttinen received a one-year suspension from the Finnish Skating Association, Liikuntajaos would have recovered 4,019 euros in subsidies from the skating club HSK. In the end, the matter was taken to the culture and leisure board, which decided to collect the 2018 grants in full, a total of 57,421 euros.

All in all, Green suspects that the city of Helsinki’s interest in cutting subsidies is due to the media furor that arose from the Ahonen case.

“We’ve had a crazy robbery.”

If the sports department will decide on the cuts according to the proposal, according to Green, the club will reevaluate the situation.

“Of course, we are forced to take possible follow-up measures.”

What is Laura Ahonen’s position in the club?

“Laura Ahonen is the head coach of Elise Gymnastics.”

Correction 24 August 2023 at 17:58: Corrected Mirjami Penttinen’s name to the correct form. Previously, the surname was erroneously Penttilä.