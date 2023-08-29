Gymnastics | Elise Gymnastics’ explanations did not satisfy Helsinki

Gymnastics club Elise Gymnastics’ explanations of its operating models did not convince Helsinki officials that the club would meet the city’s aid conditions.

At the center of them are the commitment to the rules of fair play and ethical operating methods, the deputy mayor for culture and leisure Paavo Arhinmäki (left) tells.

“Unfortunately, Elise’s head coach has had inappropriate and unethical treatment of gymnasts for quite a long time, and it has also become a disciplinary decision,” adds Arhinmäki. Laura Ahosen referring to.

In January, Ahonen received a mild disciplinary punishment from the Gymnastics Federation, i.e. a notice or a warning for his coaching methods in 2016–2021.

He is a former rhythmic gymnastics national team coach and the current head coach of Helsinki Gymnastics Association.

Sports the judicial security board rejected Ahonen’s appeal in June, so the disciplinary sanction imposed on him remained in effect.

There is no sports director in Helsinki Tarja Loikkanen at least for the time being, there is no information that would ensure that the club has taken sufficient measures after this.

“We have the view that they have not followed the ethical principles of the city’s aid criteria. That’s why we’ve gotten into this really unpleasant situation.”

In a sad situation, Loikkanen refers to last week’s presentation by the Sports Division of the Culture and Leisure Board on the recovery of Elise Gymnastics’ operating grant and the rejection of this year’s operation and space use application.

Elise Gymnastics ry received an operating grant of 98,591 euros last year.

On Tuesday evening, the sports department left the recovery on the table, and the application for this year’s operation and space use grant was not discussed at the meeting at all. Both issues are coming to the agenda of the next meeting of the sports department.

See also Opera Outi Tarkiainen's opera will be brought to the Savonlinna Opera Festival Helsinki city’s deputy mayor for culture and leisure Paavo Arhinmäki (left) emphasizes the right of children and young people to safe hobbies.

With parents of children who practice gymnastics react to the physical education department’s presentation with emotion. One claimed that the city wanted the club to cease operations.

“The starting point of the city is not the will to bring down some company,” Loikkanen commented on the claim.

“Without a doubt, our hope is that the club will be able to continue its activities and create operating models that will address this at a low threshold and start working,” adds Arhinmäki.

Both emphasize the right of children and young people to enjoy safe activities. It means the responsibility that the training methods do not make you sick mentally or physically.

“Then there must be criteria and conditions for the support, where the money is used and how the club operates,” says Loikkanen.

Elise From the point of view of the officials, the reports received from Gymnastics have not shown that the club reacted as required by the city’s aid conditions.

“Certain basic criteria must be met in order to receive assistance at all. Now they have not been fulfilled”, says Arhinmäki.

Since the fall of last year, the city has asked the club for clarification on the matter. According to Arhinmäki and Loikkanen, three different clarification requests were sent to the society.

“According to the assessment and presentation of the office holders, it is not the case that [seurassa] sufficient measures would have been taken, and the club does not have sufficient operating models to deal with abuses,” says Arhinmäki.

“They were of the opinion that there are no problems in the club, and the members have not brought up improper treatment either,” adds Loikkanen.

Helsinki’s sports director Tarja Loikkanen says that according to the city’s understanding, Elise Gymnastics did not follow the ethical principles of the aid criteria.

City no According to Loikkanen, it would be ethically correct to not intervene in such matters.

Sports law expert, deputy referee Olli Rausteen According to Helsinki, disciplinary decisions in sports should be systematically monitored in order for the system to work.

“Now Elise’s grants are being canceled for two years because Ahonen, who has received a warning, is participating in the activity,” he commented.

“If and when there are quite a lot of such sports clubs, the two years’ grants must be recovered from all of them. Otherwise, the city is violating the constitution.”

Rauste previously acted as Ahonen’s agent and says that he partially prepared and revised a report for the city at Elise’s request in April.

“In it, they told what measures Elise has taken to ensure the implementation of ethics in the club’s operations.”

Are you going to Helsinki to review disciplinary decisions and check if a person who has received a warning works in a club?

No, says Loikkanen. According to him, that would be “a completely impossible task”.

“We are not police, supervisory authorities or ‘judges’, but we have to trust [seuroihin].”

The situation is different if the city is contacted or important decisions become known, for example through publicity. Then the investigation is a duty.

Has the publicity guided Helsinki to go through Elise Gymnastics with a denser comb?

“We probably would have received information even without publicity, since this has, however, progressed to the disciplinary committee,” Loikkanen replies.

Laura Ahonen is the head coach of Elise Gymnastics.

For grants other criteria are also involved, such as taking care of finances and good governance. Compliance with ethical principles is, however, a basic criterion.

“You cannot get any assistance if the ethical criteria are not met,” says Arhinmäki.

“It is a condition that you can get assistance at all. They [kriteerit] are not like 20 percent ethics, 20 percent economics and 20 percent administration.”

He reminds that in a large group of more than a thousand exercisers, there are certainly good and ethically functioning coaches.

“This is a question of how the club works when such abuses come to light. It is directly in our aid criteria,” he says.

“The question is not about an individual coach, but specifically about the head coach, i.e. the core of the club.”

Financial ones According to Arhinmäki, the means are really the only way the city can intervene when the requested reports do not show that the club has done enough.

The deputy mayor considers the figure skating club HSK from a few years ago and the coach Mirjami Penttinen activity.

“It was not dealt with properly, so the city had to collect the grants back.”

Loikkanen says that HSK took “quite significant measures” after the city reclaimed the grant the club received.

“They wanted to prevent and also intervene in that activity, and they were granted grants in the future. We saw that something has been done there,” he adds.