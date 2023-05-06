Gymnastics | Elias Koski, who competed for silver at the WC, was disappointed with his second place: “I think the bottom of the season was in points”

Oskar Kirmes celebrated the six-game Finnish championship in Tampere.

Gymnastics club Representing Helsinki Elias Koski came second on Saturday in the six-game championships in Tampere with 77.500 points, as Oskar Kirmes of Espoo’s Scavengers won the championship with 78.150 points.

“I fell both on the stand and on the jump, and there were mistakes on the other stands as well. I think it was the bottom of the season in points, I was more than three points short of the record. It wasn’t my day. The older ‘veteran’ came from behind, and the silver is disappointing,” said Koski.

In April, Koski was 11th in Antalya, Turkey, in the hexaathlon of the European Championships, which is the second best ranking of a Finnish gymnast at the European Championships in history. Jani Tanskanen was ninth 25 years ago in St. Petersburg. Koski made a record score of 80.800 in the qualifiers.

In the six-match final, Koski’s score was 79.798. Even those points would have brought a place in the finals in the previous World Championships.

“It went really well in Antalya, and it’s good to go to Belgium on that basis. There are still competitions on Sunday, then I’ll take a week off. In a week, I will graduate as a physical education instructor at Kisakallio college,” said Koski.

The national team head coach Timo Holopainen believes in the chances of both Koske and Kirmekse to succeed at the fall World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, so well that an Olympic spot for the hexaathlon of the Paris Olympic Games would open up.

“The horse is Koske’s best out of the six racks, but I don’t think he will get a place in the Olympic rack finals either. He is consistently good in all stands, but not great in any. Because of that, a place in the six-match is more likely,” Holopainen estimates.

Koski has already participated in the World Championships four times. He has missed the qualifiers four times, last fall in Liverpool he was only 40th with 77.932 points. A score of 79.765 would have been required for the final.

Last year, Koski took his third Finnish championship in Tampere in a six-match.