Gymnastics | Elias Koski and Oskar Kirmes to the six-event final in the European Championship in vault gymnastics

Gymnastics The European championships in Antalya, Turkey, started on Tuesday with the men’s balance beam team competition and qualification for both the balance finals and the match finals. About Finnish men Elias Koski and Oskar Kirmes grabbed the spots for the match final, Koski was 12th and Kirmes 22nd.

“Really good feeling and successful race behind without major mistakes. I made my six-match points record in international arenas,” Koski, who collected 80.865 points, rejoiced in the announcement.

“The match went well today. There was something small in the series, but nothing major. I am satisfied with my performance today, both from my own part and the performance of the whole team”, summed up the team’s champion and captain Kirmes (79.332 points).

In the team race, Finland finished 14th, while the top 13 claim a ticket to next fall’s World Championships in Belgium.

“The team did their best and performed well, supporting and encouraging each other. It’s unfortunate that the ranking was right outside the World Cup team places, but we couldn’t have done better,” stated the coach of the men’s national team Timo Holopainen.