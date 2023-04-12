Wednesday, April 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gymnastics | Elias Koski and Oskar Kirmes to the six-event final in the European Championship in vault gymnastics

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Gymnastics | Elias Koski and Oskar Kirmes to the six-event final in the European Championship in vault gymnastics

Elias Koski was 12th and Oskar Kirmes 22nd.

Gymnastics The European championships in Antalya, Turkey, started on Tuesday with the men’s balance beam team competition and qualification for both the balance finals and the match finals. About Finnish men Elias Koski and Oskar Kirmes grabbed the spots for the match final, Koski was 12th and Kirmes 22nd.

“Really good feeling and successful race behind without major mistakes. I made my six-match points record in international arenas,” Koski, who collected 80.865 points, rejoiced in the announcement.

“The match went well today. There was something small in the series, but nothing major. I am satisfied with my performance today, both from my own part and the performance of the whole team”, summed up the team’s champion and captain Kirmes (79.332 points).

In the team race, Finland finished 14th, while the top 13 claim a ticket to next fall’s World Championships in Belgium.

“The team did their best and performed well, supporting and encouraging each other. It’s unfortunate that the ranking was right outside the World Cup team places, but we couldn’t have done better,” stated the coach of the men’s national team Timo Holopainen.

See also  Brazil lost 13.1% of native vegetation in 36 years, says MapBiomas

#Gymnastics #Elias #Koski #Oskar #Kirmes #sixevent #final #European #Championship #vault #gymnastics

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Tigres UANL vs Motagua: how to watch live on TV, start time, team news and forecast

Tigres UANL vs Motagua: how to watch live on TV, start time, team news and forecast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result