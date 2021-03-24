Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata went to the round of 16 of the Argentine Cup by beating Dock Sud, from the First C, 5-0, making its greater individual and collective hierarchy weigh despite presenting a mixed formation between regular starters and substitutes.

The match was played on the Temperley court with the arbitration of Ariel Suárez and now Gymnastics will face Argentinos Juniors in the round of 16, which comes from eliminating Colón, from Santa Fe.

A peculiarity in the second half was the entry at the beginning of the steering wheel Bautista Barros Schelotto, nephew of Guillermo and Gustavo and son of the brother of the “Twins”, Pablo, spreading the prosapia of that double surname in the entity of La Plata.

On the side of Dock Sud, although what was not lacking was experience, since several players of “thirty and long” years like the goalkeeper Gastón Monzón, Matías Giménez, Leandro Caruso or the admitted Gustavo Oberman, and also even of 43 as the former River and Independiente defender, Cristian Tula, what he lacked was “first-rate rhythm” to sustain the greater dynamics of his rival.

Gymnastics already began to finish the game after two minutes with a goal from the promising Colombian striker Johan Carbonero, who at 30 was extended by Matías Pérez García and at 42 it seemed to be prematurely closed by the former Banfield, Emanuel Cecchini, the figure of the field.

And if some remote hope had the “doque” to try to narrow differences, Gimnasia did not even let him breathe at the start of the second stage, because at five minutes Nicolás Contín expanded figures and at 12 the entered Eric Ramírez closed the account.

There was a long time ahead, but it only served to comply with the statistics and little else, because everything was solved very easily by the group led by the duet made up of Mariano Messera and Leandro Martini, who won the check for 1,480,000 pesos. On Monday, for the seventh date of the League Cup, he will visit Huracán.