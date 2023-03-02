Gymnastics coach Vincent Wevers was also acquitted of transgressive behavior on appeal by the appeals committee of the Institute for Sports Law (ISR). The former national trainer was also acquitted in May last year by the disciplinary committee of the ISR.

In the ruling, the committee writes that the statements included in the investigation “cannot be used as evidence”. Last year, the investigation committee of the ISR ruled that it had not been established sufficiently that Wevers had committed “the disciplinary culpable conduct referred to in the report” and that the investigation into the complaints was of insufficient quality. For example, it is said that it is not clear whether an investigation has been carried out into the veracity of the charges, and reporters were given the opportunity to change their statements several times.

In the summer of 2020, former trainer Gerrit Beltman confessed to having committed, among other things, physical abuse and intimidation of gymnasts. As a result, several former gymnasts came forward with statements, after which the ISR started an investigation into undesirable and transgressive behavior in the gymnastics world. Twelve (former) gymnasts accused Wevers of physical abuse, ignoring injuries and abuse of power, among other things.