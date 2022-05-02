Gymnastics coach Vincent Wevers was examined by the Institute of Sports Law (ISR) on Monday acquitted of transgressive behaviour. Wevers had to appear before the disciplinary committee because of accusations of gymnasts. They accused Wevers of physical abuse, ignoring injuries and abuse of power. Due to the ruling, Wevers, whose contract with the gymnastics association KNGU was not extended because of the case, is allowed to work as a coach again.

