Gymnastics An Australian study gives a gloomy picture of gymnastics coaching

Research has revealed a widespread culture of abuse in Australian gymnastics coaching. A report released on Monday gives a gloomy picture of coaching that has seen violence, sexism, racism, and other grievances of authoritarian command.

According to the Australian Human Rights Commission, the report shows that there is a widespread practice in the country of gymnastics culture that has accepted neglect of mental, verbal, physical and sexual violence and health care.

Violence against young people has continued for decades.

The Commission recommends that the worst abuses be investigated impartially. In other respects, the Commission expects apologies from the perpetrators of irregularities and omissions.

In the future, the Commission expects that better monitoring methods and a system of registered coaches will be developed for coaching.

The Australian Gymnastics Association stated its opposition to the grievances that emerged. The federation extended its “unreserved apology” to athletes who have been abused and announced that it would implement all 12 of the Commission’s recommendations.

The case with a former doctor of the national team has received the most publicity in the United States Larry Nassar received a long prison sentence for the exploitation of girls and young women. There were at least 265 victims in Nassar.

In Australia, the culture of the sport began to be explored after the country’s athletes commented on a documentary on the Nassar case. The authors of the report received hundreds of reports of various humiliations and abuses prior to the publication of the final report.

“Many athletes have had positive experiences with coaching and good distances to coaches. At the same time, however, there has been an authoritarian and long-standing practice of coaching athletes in harsh methods, ”the report said.

“The idea of ​​winning at any cost and the behavior of negative and violent coaches have led to the silencing of athletes and made it possible to harm athletes.”