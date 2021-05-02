S.he has always been the perfect model for the brand image of the world’s largest sports equipment supplier: Nike, a company that has been contracting athletes for decades, whose biographies yield more than smooth success stories. They are athletes with rough edges, the most prominent representatives of their sport and part of a growing phalanx of black athletes such as Serena Williams, LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and Colin Kaepernick.

But Simone Biles obviously never really felt at home in this gallery. Especially since their pay was rather modest compared to others. Otherwise the best gymnast in the world, at least since the 2015 World Cup, the face of this sport beyond America’s borders, would hardly have looked around for another advertising partner.

A few days ago, just three months before the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which had been postponed by a year, she announced where she was going: To “Athleta”, a sportswear brand under the umbrella of the GAP clothing group with an exclusive target group: women who want to keep fit and do sports. There, the 24-year-old is offered more than a handful of dollars. Biles gets her own sports fashion line with her name and a cash injection for her gymnastics tour “Gold Over America” ​​planned for the fall.

“We bring you the medals”

The sport urgently needs high-profile initiatives. Because she has been in a miserable condition since the sex scandal associated with the name of the team doctor Larry Nassar. Among other things because the American Gymnastics Federation, which was sued by numerous Nassar victims for the misconduct of its former responsible persons for considerable damages, had to file for bankruptcy. The bankruptcy proceedings are still ongoing. At the same time, the new managers at the top of the organization fail to regain the trust of the active people.

Biles is also one of those affected. Last year she described her experiences in more detail for the first time and at the same time complained that she was afraid “that something like this might happen again at some point”. If she had a daughter, she wouldn’t allow her to become a member of the association. “Because to this day they have not taken any responsibility for what happened there. We bring them the medals. We do our part. Why can’t they do their part? That simply makes you sick. “

Biles leaves Nike disappointed

Nike was also publicly reprimanded by female athletes a long time ago. Including from the highly decorated athlete Allyson Felix. The reason: the way the sports outfitter dealt with pregnant athletes who had not received any royalties until they returned to the arenas after giving birth. Felix was forced to become the first prominent female athlete to switch to “Athleta” after fruitless negotiations. There she was welcomed with open arms precisely because of her self-confident appearance. Simone Biles is also happy about the new platform. “You will support me in my role as a mouthpiece for women and children,” she said in a statement: “Not only as an athlete, but also outside the gym.”

Nike, which changed its contracts after the ruffle in 2019 and now honors athletes even during pregnancy, had no choice but to wish the gymnast “the very best” for the future. “Our athletes” will continue to be supported and celebrated in the future. In other words: business as usual.

For the American Gymnastics Federation, however, Biles is likely to become a problem. Their tour completely removes the water from similar events. USA Gymnastics has made millions this way over the past few years. Money that is now missing to fill the huge hole in the till.