Ten years after winning her first U.S. title as a teen prodigy, Simone Biles proved she still belongs at the top of American gymnastics. As if she had never known mental problems and had not taken a necessary long break, she became the US champion for the eighth time on Sunday.

At 26 years old, the gymnast, who is only 1.50 meters tall, is the oldest winner since 1963, the first year that the championship was officially organized by USA gymnastics. And she also has the record number of American titles to her name. Even after her mental breakdown at the Tokyo Olympics and the subsequent two-year break, Biles is still the undisputed number one.

In retrospect, she should never have traveled to Tokyo, she later told in an interview with New York Magazine. She had suffered greatly from the aftermath of the trial of Larry Nassar, the team doctor who sexually assaulted hundreds of young girls, including Biles herself, and for which he was sentenced to 175 years in prison. ,,I should have stopped long before Tokyo", said Biles. "It was too much. But I didn't want to let him take this away from me."

Therapy

After intensive therapy and a marriage to American football player Jonathan Owens, Biles says she is now feeling better. Everything indicates that she is ready for another successful period in her already illustrious career. At the end of September, the world championships in Antwerp await, where she can add to her impressive total of 25 medals (18 of which are gold). This will be followed by the Games in Paris, where she can take revenge on Tokyo.

She herself tempers too high expectations. “I prefer to keep my goals to myself, the most important thing is that I know for myself what I am aiming for,” said Biles. “I think that works better for me. I’m doing it a bit different this year than in the past and so far it’s working well, so I’m going to keep it to myself.”

© Getty Images via AFP

