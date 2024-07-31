Laurie Hernandez has captured attention at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but this time not as a competitor, but as a commentator. Winner of two Olympic medals at Rio 2016, Hernandez has stood out for her unique and entertaining way of commentating on artistic gymnastics competitions, a role that has been applauded by spectators and social media users.

After a period away from competition, Laurie Hernandez announced her retirement from gymnastics in 2021. However, her passion for the sport continues. At the 33rd Summer Olympics, Hernandez decided to get involved in a different way by participating as an analyst.

The Puerto Rican-born athlete has demonstrated a remarkable ability to connect with NBC Sports’ audience, thanks to her charisma and deep knowledge of the sport. Her ability to explain the movements of each apparatus and scores has made the events clearer and more exciting for everyone watching the broadcast, whether they are experts or new fans. Social media has been flooded with praise such as: “Laurie Hernandez is an excellent commentator for women’s gymnastics. She explains the technical particularities of the sport with great precision, while weaving in important narratives. This is how you generate genuine interest in the sport beyond a superficial understanding.”

Her experience as an elite athlete has made the events in which Team USA women’s gymnastics competes more understandable. For those who hear terms like uneven bars, vault, balance beam or floor for the first time, this 24-year-old, who is considered a source of pride for Puerto Rico after winning a gold and a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has captured attention by explaining the routines of Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Hezly Rivera.

Laurie Hernandez in San Jose, California, during tryouts for the Rio 2016 Olympic team. Ronald Martinez (Getty Images)

This is even more remarkable considering that, in an interview for TUDN USAher father revealed that coming to the United States was “very difficult” due to the language barrier, as they did not know English and had to learn it from scratch. However, Laurie Hernandez’s English is not only impeccable, but also captivating. Now, both viewers of NBC, one of the main television networks in the United States, and social media users adore her for her entertaining and accessible style.

Laurie Hernandez brings Latin flavor back to the Olympic Games

The Puerto Rican gymnast continues to surprise with her ability to reinvent herself. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she took a new turn in her career, going from Olympic medalist to star commentator. But this is not her first globally acclaimed achievement. At 16, she had already won the hearts of thousands at the 2016 Rio Olympics. With her huge smile, the sparkle in her eyes and her impressive acrobatic skills, she competed alongside Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian and Gabby Douglas, becoming the only gymnast of Latin descent on the famous American team.

In an interview with The Guardian In 2016, before securing her spot in Rio, Hernandez said, “God willing, representing the United States as the only Latina gymnast would be an honor. I feel like I could be a role model for other Hispanic gymnasts interested in the sport, but I also want them to understand the importance of focus, determination, and never giving up, despite all the obstacles.” And she did. In 2024, Hezly Rivera, a gymnast of Dominican parents who also just turned 16, is competing at the Paris Olympics.