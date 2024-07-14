Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/14/2024 – 18:25

For the first time qualifying for four apparatus finals in a stage of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, Brazilian Bárbara Domingos won the bronze medal in the ribbon event this Sunday (14), in the city of Cluj-Napoca (Romania). The 24-year-old from Curitiba, also known by the nickname Babi, performed her choreography to the song “Bad Romance”, by the American composer Lady Gaga, and obtained a score of 32.350. The gold went to Ukrainian Taisilia Onofriichuk and the silver went to Hungarian Fanni Pigniczki – both received a score of 32.900, but Taisilia was the champion by tiebreaker.

HELLO BRAZIL: IT’S A MEDAL FOR BABI!

Exactly 1️⃣2️⃣ days before the start of the Paris Olympic Games, our Babi Domingos has just consecrated her HISTORIC participation in the Cluj-Napoca World Cup, in Romania, with a BRONZE MEDAL ON THE RIBBON! Babi reached the grade… pic.twitter.com/ACeNgeAezM — Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation (@cbginastica) July 14, 2024

The podium was Babi’s third in tournaments organized by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG). Last year, the gymnast from Curitiba, who is guaranteed to be present at the Paris Games, had already won bronze at the World Cup in Sofia (Bulgaria) and gold at the Grand Prix in Thiais (France).

“I was a little apprehensive about the ribbon final. Between leaving the competition area, changing into a leotard, picking up equipment and getting ready to go in. And Babi has a whole ritual, we had little time and she didn’t have much time to do the repetitions. I tried to fill her with confidence, I told her that she didn’t need to do repetitions, that she was more than trained and ready, and that she just had to go in there and do it. And she did it! It was very difficult to win a medal in this competition, in a competition that brought together practically all the best gymnasts in the world. But we did it!” celebrated coach Márcia Naves, in a statement to the Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation (CBG).

In the finals of the other apparatus, Babi came in fifth place in both the hoop (33.700) and the clubs (33.450). In the ball, the Brazilian came in seventh place (33.200).

Brazilian set – series finals

After winning silver in the overall competition on Saturday (14)the Brazilian quintet was out of the podium on Sunday (14). In the final of the five hoops, the team formed by gymnasts Sofia Madeira, Déborah Medrado, Duda Arakaki, Nicole Pircio and Victória Borges came in fourth place with a score of 37.750. The Israeli team won gold ((39.400) and, next, Italy (38.750) and Bulgaria (38.700), took silver and bronze, respectively.

In the mixed series (three ribbons and two balls), the Brazilians came in eighth place (29.950). The podium was secured by countries not considered favorites: the champion was Spain (34.700), followed by France (silver) and Ukraine (bronze) – both scored 33.850, but France took the gold by tiebreaker.

Paris 2024

Brazil has secured its presence both in the individual event (Babi Domingos will compete with 23 other gymnasts) and in the group competition (the national quintet will face off against 70 other teams). The rhythmic gymnastics competition in Paris will take place between August 8 and 10.