New Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron, the new electric car of Ken Block who will be the protagonist in the next video of the famous series Gymkhana. The prototype design draws inspiration from the mythical Audi S1 ​​Pikes Peak, winner in 1987 of the most famous hill climb in the world with the wheel Walter Röhrl.

Electric drift car, Ken Block’s electric Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron

Ken Block’s Audi Drift Electric Car is equipped with two electric motors, from the quattro all-wheel drive electric, of a lot of power and one carbon fiber shell. Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron was driven for the first time in November by American tightrope walker Ken Block.

Audi S1 ​​e-tron quattro Hoonigan, electric drift car

The development of the Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron was handled by Audi Sport at the headquarters of Neckarsulm, where the Audi RS e-tron GT Granturismo.

Gymkhana Files with the electric car

There are no technical details on the car featured in the next Gymkhana Files video. But surely the electric Audi S1 ​​has been tuned for the drift, with a specific final ratio and torque breakdown for this use.

Gymkhana Files with the electric Audi VIDEO

The provisional designation of the car is Elektrikhana. Ken Block and his team are in the process of producing the new video of the famous Gymkhana series starring Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron.

Ken Block, who is he

Ken Block is an American driver, famous not only for rallying but also for his amazing gymkhanas videos which started in 2008. His career as a driver started in 2005, racing in rallies, with a Subaru Impreza WRC prepared by the team Vermont SportsCar in the Rally America championship; classified rookie of the year obtaining the fourth place overall. In 2006, again in Rally America, he finished second.

Ken Block with the Audi S1 ​​e-tron quattro Hoonigan

During 2010, with the support of M-Sport, forms its own team: the Monster World Rally Team, and runs in part of the world rally events with a Ford Focus RS WRC. In the years to come, he will continue to race in the WRC (year 2011 and 2012) on one Ford Fiesta RS WRC finishing the season in twelfth place.

In the edition of Monza Rally Show 2014 – also memorable for the participation of Robert Kubica – Block delighted us in his gymkhanas as only he can, avoiding every obstacle in front of him millimetrically! 2015 is a year in which he dedicates more time to managing the US team Hoonigan, engaged in the championships of World Rally Cross, Red Bull Global Rally Cross And FIA World Rallycross Championship. He takes part in the latter in the 2016 FIA WRX, driving a Ford Fiesta ST.

Ken Block will make the next Gymncaba video with the Hoonigan Audi S1 ​​e-tron quattro

In 2021 he began his collaboration with Audi, with whom he programmed the next video of the Gymkhana series, at the wheel of the electric Audi S1 ​​e-tron Hoonitron.

Gymkhana, what is it

After all this talk about impossible jumps and drifts made by ours Ken Block, you may be wondering what the gymkhana. The term derives from Hindustan, an Indo-European language, which is literally translated into Italian “Place where you play ball”.

Audi S1 ​​e-tron quattro Hoonigan next protagonist of the Gymkhana Files

In the world of motorsport, the gymkhana is an open-air race in which the drivers, inside their elaborate cars, have to travel an arduous track made challenging by numerous obstacles, cones and 180 ° bends to overcome in shortest time possible dosing the brake and accelerator pedal with the right help also of the hand brake!

Photos Audi S1 ​​e-tron quattro Hoonigan and Ken Block

