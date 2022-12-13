The Public Prosecution Service demanded prison sentences of four and three years against two of the nine men who were arrested in Eindhoven on suspicion of terrorism in September last year. An acquittal has been requested for seven suspects, because the Public Prosecution Service doubts whether they wanted to commit a terrorist crime or whether they were followers. The group is said to have devised plans for an attack in their garage, which has been converted into a gym, but that has now not been proven.

