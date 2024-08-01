Ohio teacher raped student athletes for 13 years

In the US, a former physical education teacher and cheerleading coach from Ohio admitted that she had been raping student athletes for years. This is reports WSAZ-TV.

At the center of the investigation was Mychal Paige Hack, who worked in Gallia County schools for more than twenty years. According to investigators, from 2003 to 2016, the woman regularly had sex with schoolchildren who were on the wrestling team. At the time of the crime, one of the victims was 13 years old, another was 15, and two more were 17.

It also emerged that they all trained in a section run by Hack’s ex-husband. Matthew Hack is also currently awaiting trial in a case “related to his ex-wife’s case.”

The county sheriff’s office recommended that the judge sentence the former teacher to 10 years in prison – she should get two and a half years for each of the victims. “Adults having sex with children is evil, depraved and a serious crime. Many in Gallia County wondered when justice would be served in this case. It’s time,” leads WCHS-TV quotes prosecutor Mark Weaver, who worked on the case.

