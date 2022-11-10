There are people who like the refreshing taste when they mix lemon with sugary drinks, so a gym trainer went viral on social media show how much sugar is in a Cokefor which there is the great unknown of whether, even so, Would you put it in your lemonade?

The Coca-Cola Company, is of American origin, however, it is one of the best-selling soft drinks in the worldit is not needed in most Mexican houses, as many say they cannot live without it, but its risks are too greatThis is how the content creator exposed it in the recording.

The sales value of Coca-Cola grows more every day, before it, the gym trainer ceaseshared the user @cesarthefit in his account TikTok a clip next to the description, “The version without sugar will always be the best, but if you can drink water better.”

The man warned of the risks of drinking soda, but knowing that many prefer to drink fizzy liquid rather than water, he commented, “Is Coke Zero better than Coke Original?”

The subject mentions that some say they prefer to drink drinks that supposedly have fewer calories, but they do not realize the amount of sugar they contain, so they seek to analyze each soft drink.

“This nutritional table and eye, you have to pay close attention to this, of the portion of the 200 milliliter containers”, so Cesar mentions that they must multiply the liters of sugar what it says on the soft drink tape, because of the amount of substance it is, because that’s how they realize that the calories are higher.

“Now let’s analyze 22 grams of sugar per portion, by 3, that is to say that by three it gives 66” later he exemplified before a weight how much they are 66 grams of sugar, so they could see the whole amount.

Some look at the nutritional table before buying each drink or different substance, but not all of them multiply it by the serving of the full amount of the substance, since the list only says per serving.

Therefore, when putting the 66 grams of sugar on the scale, a large tower was formed to which the man pointed out, “Would you be able to eat this? I know not, but in the right presentation”.

The recording generated a great impact as it shows that a lot of sugar is drunk from a soft drink container and ends up being incorporated into the person’s body.

Internet users were surprised and confirmed that, when they do not see the calories in a real way and it is in a presentation that does not allow them to observe it, they consume it, they try it because they are guided by the taste.