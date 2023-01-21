Tequila Works confirmed that last October Gylt – born as a Stadia exclusive – will also be released on other platforms in the course of 2023. We didn’t have any other details, but now it seems that things are moving. The official Twitter profile of the development team has in fact suggested that the game will be “soon” available.

Precisely, as you can see below, Tequila Works shared a tweet with just the word “Soon” and a picture of Gylt. It is also possible that the team is simply suggesting that we will have news “soon” and are not referring to the exit, but it seems to us the least credible option.

Considering that the game was released three years ago, it is more credible that Tequila Works directly announces the availability of the adventure, without dragging the question out too long. In any case, it seems that we won’t have to wait too long to find out exactly when it will be released and especially on which platforms. A PC version seems obvious, but it will be interesting to understand if it will also arrive on all consoles and perhaps even on mobile.

We remember that Stadia is no longer available since the morning of Italian January 19, 2023. The closure of the service meant the loss of some exclusive games, such as one released at the beginning of January 2023.

Gylt is a survival horror genre adventure that deals with topics such as bullying and nightmares. The protagonist is Sally, a little girl who is looking for her missing cousin, Emily. Tell us, have you played Gylt on Stadia or will you take the opportunity to catch it up on another platform?