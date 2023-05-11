Tequila works has announced that it will publish its third-person adventure GYLT, previously exclusive to the defunct Stadia, also on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (via Steam). The release date is July 6, 2023.

Recall that GYLT was released on Stadia on November 19, 2019. The team also released a trailer dedicated to the multiplatform version of GYLT. You can see the video below.

There official description of the game reads: “Shape your fears… and fear them. Set in a foreboding and melancholic world, GYLT is a chilling story that mixes fantasy and reality in a surreal place where nightmares take shape. Hide from terrible creatures or face them to be able to escape the pitfalls of this distorted world.”

Gylt wasn’t too warmly received upon release on Stadia. There grade point average is just above sufficient. We’ll see if the PC and console version will be able to convince more, even if it seems that this new version has no changes whatsoever.