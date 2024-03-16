Gylt is now also available on Nintendo Switch: this is confirmed by launch trailer of the game developed by Tequila Works, which can be purchased in digital format only on Nintendo eShop at the price of €29.99.
Originally announced as an exclusive for Google Stadia, Gylt has also landed on other platforms over time, and with the debut on the Nintendo hybrid console the path ofhorror adventure can be said to be complete.
A peculiar and delicate title
If you have read our review of Gylt, you will know that in terms of themes, plot and artistic direction the Spanish team's latest effort he definitely has something to sayin particular to those who take their first steps within this specific genre.
However This is not a product free from defectson the contrary: the mechanics put into play are rather derivative, without a strong underlying idea and made a little uncertain by the problems that afflict camera management.
#Gylt #Nintendo #Switch #launch #trailer
Leave a Reply