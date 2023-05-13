Google shut down its Google Stadia video game streaming service last year after less than 48 months. Among the launch and exclusive titles was Gylt, a very particular title that was practically one of the very few games designed for the unfortunate experiment. Today Tequila Works, the studio behind RiME and the upcoming Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story among other titles, announced that horror game Gylt is coming to new platforms on July 6th. After the exclusive release for Google Stadia in 2019, the game will soon be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC. Set in a creepy and melancholic world, Gylt is a dark story that mixes fantasy and reality in a surreal place where nightmares become real. Players will have to hide from terrible creatures or choose to face them as they find their way through puzzles.