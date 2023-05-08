Gylt has remained so far one of the rare Google Stadia exclusivesbut may soon be making the leap to standard Windows PCs through Steam and probably also on consoles, considering that the game now has an official page on the Valve store, albeit still without a release date.

Its arrival was in fact expected, given that the same development team, Tequila Works, had clearly said that the game would soon be available on other platforms, but at this point it should be close, considering that everything is ready on Steam for the launch with his official page.

Gylt is a particular actionadventure with puzzles, featuring a rather creepy and adventurous tone. Set in an old imaginary mining town in the state of Maine, the title stages a strange adventure starring Sally, a girl who, chased by some bullies, finds herself in a distorted version of her town.

In this, it seems that all the fears and bad memories that haunt the girl’s mind have materialized, within a surreal and melancholy world where nightmares take shape. At this point, we await further information that should not be long in coming, perhaps with a launch also expected on consoles as well as on Steam.