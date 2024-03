GYAAR Studio and the publisher Phoenixx have announced the imminent arrival of three free titles on PC via Steam. It's about BOOMEROAD, NOCTOLOT And DORONKO WANKO which will be available starting next year March 26. We leave you now with the trailers for the three games, enjoy!

BOOMEROAD – Announcement Trailer

NOTTOLOT – Announcement trailer

DORONKO WANKO – Announcement Trailer

Source: GYAAR Studio Street Gematsu