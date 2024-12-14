16 years ago, the Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow She started from her kitchen to dedicate time to a creative hobby without knowing that it would end up making her a successful businesswoman. Goop was born as a simple newsletter that covered topics about a healthy lifestyle and in a short time it became the actress’ product business with which she could diversify her income in an ingenious but controversial way at the same time. Very popular were her aromatic household candles that the interpreter herself called ‘This candle smells like my vagina’, her recommended vaginal baths or the egg-shaped jade stones that once introduced into the body would provide balance. The eccentric Goop made a name for itself in the market, being one of the first to focus on women’s privacy, monetizing products that did not go unnoticed and giving away health advice while making headlines in many media outlets.

With her well-known roles in acting, public opinion attributed the success of Paltrow’s brand to a direction in which she would not have time to mediate. «I don’t think anyone thinks that I’m really the one running my company. “I think people think I’m just the visible face,” she said in an interview for ‘The New York Times’ in 2023. That year, the wellness and lifestyle company of which Gwyneth is executive director was more than a decade old. health and a whole range of services that responded to different needs. But even then the actress predicted her own business destiny. “I don’t think I can do this forever,” he said on the same occasion.

Now, the press has focused on what may be the end of the Goop empire, to which they attribute the drag of agony in the last year. “Is Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop empire about to fall?” headlined ‘Grazia’; “Is Goop’s golden effect finally wearing off?” ‘The New York Post’ also noted. The truth is that there is several evidence that shows that the interpreter’s brand is not currently experiencing its best moment, facing serious problems. When Paltrow started her brand in the business it was a novelty, but now the massification of the wellness market, the excessive expansion of the brand for experts, and the news of the American’s return to acting after five years away from it They make us suspect that the possible increase in the brand’s income that was expected for this year is not the reality of a company that is reeling.

“Well, maybe I can explore my own creativity again,” said the actress when faced with putting herself in the shoes of a new character that could distance her from her role as a businesswoman. Paltrow knew how to make money with revolutionary ideas to the point that Goop was valued at almost 250 million euros, but now she cannot escape the signs that the project’s few days of glory remain. After going through two in 2024, before the end of the year the brand has carried out a third wave of staff layoffs, 216 in total since September, due to a crisis that has required cutting staff to restructure the business towards beauty. While spokespersons for the business refused to publicly discuss its profitability, Goop was also embroiled in legal trouble after sexual health brand Good Clean Love filed a lawsuit for not respecting its identity registration when launching a line. of products with a similar name.









Added to this, the American company’s commercial offer would no longer be the bet that elevated it to the top of the lifestyle market. Sales of her latest line of supplements and skin care products were priced lower than what the actress’ clients were used to and still failed. This Christmas, the date on which Paltrow puts her traditional and extravagant gift list on the market, where last year she highlighted a 24-carat gold dildo that cost more than 10,000 euros, she would not also have the same spirit for the Christmas business, because Everything in its offer has suffered a reduction in prices and those it proposes, a vibrator that plays songs or a baseball cap that stimulates hair growth, would not be up to par with previous parties.

In addition to the lawsuit, possible low income or layoffs, experts find the diversification of Paltrow’s business to be the biggest problem. What started as a kitchen blog is now a podcast, a line of beauty products, a clothing brand, several shows on Netflix, a few stores, a takeout chain, a luxury cruise ship, and a speaking series. . With its current situation, ‘Business Insider’ warned that the company’s plans were to leave aside what is already generating losses, such as attention to sexual well-being, to focus only on beauty, fashion and food. Synonymous with empire, Gwyneth has managed to gain an estimated net worth of almost 200 million euros. However, he is increasingly clear about the end of his business. In her interview with ‘The New York Times’ she admitted that she had promised her mother to do theater after selling the company, return the money to her investors and fully live her years as a “wise old woman” cooking, working in her garden and being grandmother.