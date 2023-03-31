The actress Gwyneth Paltrow (Los Angeles, 50 years old) has been found not guilty in the case of the ski accident that happened in 2016. A jury pointed out on March 30 as guilty of the incident to the optometrist Terry Sanderson, who was the one who also accused the businesswoman at first for having caused the collision. The jury, after meeting for three hours to make a decision, deliberated that Sanderson was “100%” to blame and that he would have to pay a dollar, which was what the Oscar-winning actress of Shakespeare in Love he had requested as compensation for economic damages, in addition to his attorneys’ fees. Instead, Sanderson sued the interpreter for $300,000 (although she initially claimed more than three million dollars).

More information

At the time of reading the verdict, Paltrow received the news without making any gesture, while the optometrist looked apologetic. Shortly after, the actress wrote a message on her social networks in which she thanked the judge and jury for her work and she assured that she was happy with the result. “I thank you for her consideration in handling this case,” she wrote in a stories of your Instagram account, in which he accumulates 8.3 million followers.

The trial came to an end after eight intense days in which witnesses and plaintiffs gave their testimonies. Paltrow was sued by Sanderson in 2019, three years after her accident: she accused her of having collided with him from behind her when they were both skiing on a slope at Deer Valley Resort, in the US state of Utah. The man alleged that the Oscar winner had skied “recklessly” and in his lawsuit explained how the incident caused him “permanent traumatic brain injury, left him with four broken ribs, pain, depression, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.

Gwyneth Paltrow talks with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, left, as she leaves the courtroom after the verdict was read, Thursday, March 30, in Park City, Utah. Rick Bowmer(Associated Press/LaPresse)

Paltrow’s version was totally opposite to that of the 76-year-old man, as he assured that he was enjoying a day of skiing with his family when he felt an impact on his back that knocked him to the ground. On numerous occasions throughout the trial, Sanderson claimed that he was the one who suffered the blow and that he had been “flyed away”, becoming unconscious once he hit the ground. This Thursday, as the final witness in the case, Sanderson’s team called neurologist Richard Boehme to testify by phone and, after being questioned by Paltrow’s lawyers, assured that it was impossible for Sanderson to have been able to “fly away” from a ski hit. . “The skier who hit him from behind would have to have gone more than 80 or 100 kilometers per hour, which seems very unlikely to me unless he is an Olympic downhill skier,” he said minutes before the verdict offered by the judge.

The case became very popular on social networks, where some statements that occurred during the trial, which was broadcast live by the account of YouTube Law & Crime Networks. An example was Paltrow’s response to the question of what his consequences were after the accident, taking into account the damage caused to the doctor: “Well, I lost a day and a half of skiing.” In addition, from the beginning of the process, the impossible (and already iconic) looks that the actress has decided to take to trial have already made headlines in fashion magazines and memes In the net. After hearing the verdict, Paltrow went over to talk to Sanderson for a few moments, touched him on the shoulder and said: “I wish you the best.” “Thank you, dear,” he replied.